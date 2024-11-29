New Delhi, India

The Israeli military has warned the residents of towns on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border not to return to their homes. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a map, showing more than 60 villages in southern Lebanon, that it asked to remain off-limits to civilians, adding that anyone who did would be putting themselves in danger. UK MPs voted by 330 to 275 in support of legalised euthanasia in the first vote in the House of Commons for nearly a decade. The lawmakers were involved in a debate on whether to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill patients and to give them more control over their lives. Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar informed the parliament today that Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government was responsible for protecting all Bangladesh citizens, including minorities.

Israel warns Lebanese civilians to not return to over 60 southern villages

The Israeli military issued fresh warnings to Lebanon citizens on Friday (Nov 29), not to return to 60 villages in the south of the country, as the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire appeared to hold.

British MPs vote in favour of assisted dying bill after fierce debate

British lawmakers on Friday (Nov 29) voted in favour of the controversial assisted-dying bill for England and Wales, allowing the legislation to move to the next stage of parliamentary scrutiny.

Xi suspends China’s powerful military official as purge campaign intensifies

Chinese President Xi Jinping is carrying out a purge campaign in the military, yet again. According to media reports, a top military official has been suspended and placed under investigation in China following “serious violations of discipline”.

'Responsibility for protection...rests with Bangladesh govt,' Jaishankar on attacks on Hindus in Dhaka

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (Nov 29) said that Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is responsible for protecting all Bangladesh citizens, including minorities.

More trouble for SEBI as officials raise red flags over choice for ED role: Report

India’s embattled market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has landed in a major controversy over another high-profile appointment, the Zee News network has learned.

Israel says IDF to remain in Gaza ‘for years’, Hamas ‘drops’ major truce condition

A senior Israeli minister has said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will stay in Gaza for “many years” as Palestinian militant group Hamas shows increased flexibility for holding ceasefire talks.

Syria jihadists and Turkish-based allies launch major offensive in Aleppo city

Jihadists and their Turkish-backed allies shelled Syria's second city Aleppo on Friday, in a major offensive against government troops that has sparked some of the deadliest fighting the country has seen in years.

Mumbai pilot suicide: Friend’s custody extended as police probe deleted WhatsApp chat, calls

A Mumbai court on Friday (Nov 29) extended the police custody of 27-year-old Aditya Pandit until Monday in connection with the suicide case of Air India pilot Srishti Tuli.

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan likely to accept hybrid model after ICC's deadline warning

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had an eventful Friday (Nov 29) as they were forced to postpone their meeting without a conclusion with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the hosting rights of Champions Trophy 2025.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar review: Avinash Tiwary, Jimmy Shergill's film is not your usual heist thriller

Neeraj Pandey is credited with some incredibly sharp films that have remained iconic for years after their release. Pandey has the knack for making quintessential Bollywood thrillers engaging with his screenplay, plot line and technical finesse.