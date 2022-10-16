Top 10 world news: Biden has 'no plans' to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit, and more

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that President Joe Biden has "no plans" to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a November G20 summit in Indonesia.

US says Biden has 'no plans' to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday (October 16) that President Joe Biden has "no plans" to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a November G20 summit in Indonesia.

'Will never renounce option to use force in Taiwan', says Xi Jinping during the CPC's 20th congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday morning addressed the 20th party congress, a once-in-a-five-year event. Starting his speech by praising the government's zero-Covid policy and keeping Hong Kong under his thumb, Xi quickly diverted his attention to Taiwan and said the matter was for Chinese people only to decide.

US Congressmen introduce resolution urging Biden to recognise Pak 'genocide' in 1971 war

Two American congressmen have introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives urging the Biden administration to recognise the Pakistan Army’s atrocities against ethnic minorities during the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh.

Fire at Iran's infamous Evin Prison extinguished. Four dead, 61 injured

A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran’s capital injured at least nine people but was extinguished after several hours. However, according to state news agency IRNA four prisoners died due to smoke inhalation caused by the fire and 61 others were injured, with 51 of these treated on an outpatient basis.

Senior Tory leaders making moves to oust Truss, replace her with unity pairing of Sunak-Mordaunt

Senior Conservatives are hatching a plan to swiftly remove Truss as the leader and bring a unity pairing of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, claimed a Guardian report.

Russia using rape, sexual violence as ‘military strategy’ in Ukraine invasion: UN envoy

A special envoy of the United Nations has accused Russia of using rape and sexual assault as part of their “military strategy” in the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

Iran slams Joe Biden's 'interference' in anti-hijab protests, says US trying to inflame unrest

Iran on Sunday (October 16) slammed the United States for the so-called "interference" in the nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.

Pope believes need to reform United Nations 'more than obvious' after Covid pandemic and Ukraine war

Pope Francis said that reform in the United Nations is "more than obvious" after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine, which caused global fuel and food crises.

Mexico bar attack: 12 killed, 3 injured in indiscriminate firing, police launch hunt for assailants

Unidentified shooters opened fire in a bar in the central Mexican city of Irapuato on Saturday night, killing at least 12 people, local authorities said. Local media reported that three people were injured in the attack.

Alaska: Scientists concerned over mysterious population decline of snow crabs

Officials in Alaska have cancelled the upcoming snow crab season due to a population drop in the Bering Sea, CBSNews reported. For the first time in state history, the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest will not happen.