Senior Tory leaders making moves to oust Truss and replace her with unity pairing of Sunak-Mordaunt

The senior Conservatives are hatching a plan to swiftly remove Truss as the leader and bring a unity pairing of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, per a Guardian report.

Reportedly, a 'dinner of grown-ups' has been called by supporters of Rishi Sunak with invitations sent to 15-20 former ministers and senior Tory MPs to plan on how and when to remove Truss.

Sunak, during the election canvassing trail, had repeatedly called out Truss for her rather 'utopian' financial plans, citing them as untenable and not agreeing with the current economic climate.

"Firstly I will never get taxes down in a way that just puts inflation up. Secondly, I will never make promises I can’t pay for. And thirdly I will always be honest about the challenges we face," said Sunak at the time.

WATCH | Gravitas: Can Liz Truss stay on as Prime Minister?

However, the Conservatives got swayed by the populist measure and voted in numbers for her. As predicted by Sunak, Truss' mini-budget started the domino effect and the situation quickly turned pear-shaped for Truss.

Consequently, she was forced to take a U-turn on most of her decisions and the latest straw came in the form of sacking Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Some other senior Tories, however, are hopeful that Truss will smell the coffee and walk out on her own.

"She [Truss] is in the departure lounge now and she knows that. It is a case now of whether she takes part in the process and goes to some extent on her own terms, or whether she tries to resist and is forced out,” a senior former minister was quoted as saying by the publication.

“She has to find the courage to walk away from this, to do it in an orderly fashion – and be thanked for having done so.”

Read more: After sacking her finance minister, UK PM Liz Truss declares she will hike corporation tax

There's no denying the fact that Prime Minister Liz Truss and her cabinet are running on borrowed time after unloading a brain fade of an economic policy on Britons. However, another change in 10, Downing Street will dent the credibility of Conservatives who have already changed two PMs and have been trailing the Labour Party in surveys for quite some time.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: