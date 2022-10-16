Mexico bar attack: At least 12 died and 3 injured, police hunt assailants

Unidentified shooters opened fire in a bar in the central Mexican city of Irapuato on Saturday night, killing at least 12 people, local authorities said. Local media reported that three people were injured in the attack.

It was the second mass shooting in the state of Guanajuato in less than a month, with growing cartel violence making the region one of the country's most dangerous.

In the region, the Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco New Generation cartels are two competing organisations known for engaging in drug trafficking, fuel theft, and other crimes.

As per the local police, around 8 p.m. (0100 GMT) on Saturday, an armed group entered a pub in the city of Irapuato and started shooting at customers and staff.

The municipal government released a statement in which it stated that at least six men and six women had died and three others had been hurt. The authorities did not identify the assailants or explain their intentions.

The police said that the body of one victim was found outside next to a motorcycle, while the rest of those killed were discovered inside the bar. The state police, the army, the prosecutor's office and the National Guard are hunting the assailants.

