Top 10 world news: Austin in Afghanistan, Pope asks to fight crime and more 

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has paid a surprise visit to Afghanistan. His visit has come just weeks before the May 1 deadline for US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Pope Francis urged people to fight organised crime such as the 'mafias' on Sunday. He warned that criminals were using coronavirus pandemic for their own benefit. Read this and more in Top 10 World News at this time.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pays surprise visit to Afghanistan

Austin's reported Afghanistan visit has come on the heels of him being in India

UK nuclear arms plan is illegal: Russian envoy

The Kremlin said at the time that it regretted the British nuclear decision, which it suggested would harm international stability, while the Russian foreign ministry described the move as a serious blow to international arms control

Pope Francis vs Mafia? Holy Father urges people to fight organised crime

Italian police say that crime clans are using coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to win favour with people

AstraZeneca clarifies its vaccine has no pork-derived ingredients

Indonesia’s highest Muslim clerical council, the Indonesia Ulema Council, said on its website Friday that the vaccine is "haram" because the manufacturing process uses "trypsin from the pork pancreas."

US and Japan affirm cooperation over Taiwan emergency

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary. To this end, Tokyo’s policy on China-Taiwan relations has always been to encourage dialogue for a peaceful solution to cross-strait tensions.

Japan PM pledges to prevent coronavirus' resurgence as emergency measures end

Suga on Thursday announced that the months-long emergency measures for Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama would end at midnight on Sunday, a move underscoring his government's eagerness to minimise burdens on businesses and keep the economy going, despite concerns raised by experts about the potential for an upsurge

Putin pilots bumpy all-terrain rig on Siberian holiday

Video released by the Kremlin from inside an all-terrain vehicle showed the president at the wheel of a vehicle that pulled branches from overhanging trees as it barrelled over snow-laden tracks through dense forests of birch

Russia's US envoy Anatoly Antonov returns to Moscow after 'killer' row

Russia's envoy to the United States Anatoly Antonov landed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport Sunday morning, Russian news agencies reported, after he was recalled last week over the spat

Paraguay president survives impeachment bid by opposition over pandemic

Abdo's conservative government has faced fierce protests in recent weeks as a surge in Covid-19 cases has left hospitals on the brink of collapse and out of drugs, while the country has been slow to secure vaccines

Brazil stares into the abyss as Covid-19 surge pushes hospitals to brink of collapse

It is being reported that the Covid intensive care units in virtually all of Brazil’s 26 states and the federal district containing the capital, Brasília, are now either at, or perilously close to capacity.