Top 10 news: Yemen's warring parties commit to ceasefire, missile strike hits ship off India’s coast, & more

The mystery around the disappearance of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny continues to deepen after he remained absent from two scheduled court hearings which were conducted through video link on Friday (Dec 22), as per a statement from his team. The team of Navalny said that the prominent politician had been missing for 17 days and his current whereabouts remain unknown.

Czech Republic President Petr Pavel attended a mass on Saturday (Dec 23) to remember the victims of Prague shooting on Thursday (Dec 21) which shook the entire nation. A day of national mourning is being observed by the entire country for those who lost their lives in the mass shooting that took place at a university in Prague. The bells tolled across the country and flags were flown at half-mast on the official buildings and a minute's silence was observed at midday.

In a major development from Yemen, the warring parties in the long-running conflict in the Middle Eastern country committed to a new ceasefire and also agreed to engage in a UN-led peace process that would put an end to the fighting, the UN special envoy for Yemen released a statement saying on Saturday (Dec 23).

Manchester United crashed to a dismal 2-0 defeat at West Ham as goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus piled renewed pressure on under-fire boss Erik ten Hag on Saturday. Ten Hag's side were blown away by West Ham's late strikes at the London Stadium, condemning them to an eighth Premier League loss already this season.

Russia on Saturday (Dec 23) rejected an application by presidential hopeful Yekaterina Duntsova calling for peace. The Central Electoral Commission, citing mistakes in the documents submitted by Duntsova, cancelled the plea, reported Russian television. The commission's chief, Ella Pamfilova, released a statement saying that the members rejected Duntsova's bid to stand in the elections to be held next year.

Against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war and Western sanctions, President Vladimir Putin has taken control of Rolf, Russia's largest car dealership owned by a Cyprus-based firm, placing it under temporary state management. The Kremlin insisted that the move is driven by commercial considerations, citing the need to comply with Russian legislation and address the challenging international economic situation.

A major fire broke out at Ankura Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday (Dec 23) evening. According to media reports, the fire was reported at around 5.30 pm and there were no casualties. A report by Telangana Today said that the hospital management informed the police about the fire who then alerted the fire department. Three fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was brought under control, the report added.

