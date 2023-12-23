US: Police shoot black woman after she dials 911 to report domestic violence

A 27-year-old black woman, identified as Niani Finlayson, dialled the emergency helpline number 911 in Los Angeles, United States to report domestic violence on December 4. Responding to the distress call, the deputies of the Los Angeles County sheriff reached her house, however, the black woman was shot dead by the cops after a confrontation.

911 Distress Call

In a press release, the LA County Sheriff's Department said, “On December 4, 2023, at 6:08 p.m., Lancaster Station deputies responded to an apartment in the 2100 block of East Avenue J-8 in the city of Lancaster, regarding a domestic violence call. A female called 9-1-1 and reported that her boyfriend would not leave her alone and then screaming and sounds of a struggle could be heard.”



After the LA County Sheriff's deputies reached the apartment in East Avenue, Lancaster, they heard people yelling and arguing. The police forced open the door and saw that the woman had a large kitchen knife in her hand.

As per the police, the woman threatened to stab her boyfriend because he had pushed her nine-year-old daughter. It was further reported that she went inside the apartment where her boyfriend was sitting and “grabbed her boyfriend while holding the knife in an apparent attempt to stab him”.



The confrontation led to a fatal shooting and the woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds while her daughter was in front of her. The woman was rushed to the hospital and she was declared dead. An investigation into the case is being carried out by the homicide investigators.

Family contest claims of police

The family's attorney, as reported by the Guardian, said that the woman had reported to the police that she was inside the house with her nine-year-old daughter and had suffered injuries by her ex-boyfriend and wanted him to be removed.



In a press conference, her daughter Xaisha – who also witnessed the mother's shooting – said, “The police lied that my mom was threatening them.” She was accompanied by her grandparents and called for Shelton to be prosecuted.

Watch: US announces Naval 20-country coalition to defend Red Sea "She was my best friend. She was always there for me. It's unbelievable that she's gone and she's not coming back. I miss my mom," said the nine-year-old.



The girl stated that her two-year-old sister has been asking about her mother and that she doesn't know how she should respond.



A legal claim has been filed against the county and sheriff's department has been filed by her family alleging wrongful death, civil rights violations and assault and have initiated a $30,000 fundraiser in her memory.