Yemen's warring parties commit to new ceasefire, agree to UN-led peace process

Dubai, UAEEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Dec 23, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Photograph:(Reuters)

In a major development from Yemen, the warring parties in the long-running conflict in the Middle Eastern country committed to a new ceasefire and also agreed to engage in a UN-led peace process that would put an end to the fighting, the UN special envoy for Yemen released a statement saying on Saturday (Dec 23).

The envoy, Hans Grundberg, "welcomes the parties' commitment to a set of measures to implement a nation-wide ceasefire, improve living conditions in Yemen, and engage in preparations for the resumption of an inclusive political process under UN auspices," he said in a statement. 

The decision was announced after a series of meetings with the parties in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

(With inputs from agencies) 

Navya Beri

