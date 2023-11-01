Top 10 news: Hamas chief blames Israel for conflict, Russian protesters jailed for anti-Israel riots and more

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said that the policies of Benjamin Netanyahu's government forced the militant group to launch the surprise October 7 assault on Israel. He also accused Israel of committing "massacres" in the Gaza war to cover its own "defeats". In other news, 15 anti-Jewish rioters were sentenced to various terms of prison for storming a Russian airport runway and trying to encircle a plane that was flown in from Israel. Courts in Dagestan, a Muslim-majority region, jailed the rioters for between two and ten days for their involvement in the anti-Jewish incident.

Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the Palestinian militant group Hamas who is living a luxurious life in Qatar, on Wednesday (Nov 1) said that the government policy of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is the cause behind the war waged by the Islamist militant group on October 7.

As many as 15 people who stormed a Russian airport runway and tried to encircle a plane that had flown in from Israel were sentenced to prison by courts on Wednesday (Nov 1).

For the first time, Israel used its Arrow 3 "missile-killer ", which is part of its ‘Star Wars missile killer system, while downing a rocket allegedly fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The confirmation came from the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday (Oct 31), saying that the missile was used to “thwart an aerial threat in the area of the Red Sea.”

Serbia's President Vucic dissolves parliament, sets snap election for Dec 17 Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic dissolved parliament on Wednesday and called an early election on Dec. 17, aiming to cement his authority as he works out how to normalise ties with Kosovo, the main precondition for EU membership.

Craig Mokhiber, now former director of the New York office of the UN High Commissioner for human rights has stepped down from his position after protesting what he has called a "text book case of genocide" in the Gaza Strip. As reported by multiple media outlets, Mokhiber has said this in his resignation letter in addition to other serious assertions.

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters who took part in the 2019-20 movement have been treated in an exceptionally harsh manner by the criminal justice system, reveals a new report.

An Israeli airstrike at a Hamas commander sent shockwaves through the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. It left behind a trail of catastrophic damage and a devastating loss of life with more than 50 Gazans dead, claimed Hamas-run Gazan health ministry. Eyewitnesses reportedly shared their harrowing accounts of the aftermath of the Israeli strikes.

US President Joe Biden has been spotted with a 'cheat-sheet of reporters', as reported by Fox News. The sheet reportedly had reporters' names and faces. Biden had this piece of paper during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House. Both the leaders took questions from four journalists — two Australian and two American.

New Zealand have slumped to their third successive defeat in the ODI World Cup after their latest loss to South Africa in Pune. Fired by the aggressive tons from Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa won by 190 runs to take the top spot in the World Cup standings. The defeat for New Zealand also means Pakistan can leapfrog New Zealand on Saturday (Nov 4) when they square off in the head-to-head match in Bengaluru.