'Felt like end of world': Survivors share tragic story as Israeli strikes rock Gaza refugee camp

An Israeli airstrike at a Hamas commander sent shockwaves through the densely populated Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza. It left behind a trail of catastrophic damage and a devastating loss of life with more than 50 Gazans dead. Eyewitnesses reportedly shared their harrowing accounts of the aftermath of the Israeli strikes.

Witnesses, while speaking to a Western media outlet, recalled what went down on ground zero as the Israeli air strike tore through the heart of the crowded camp.

With the Israel-Hamas war nearing one month, one survivor, Mohammad Ibrahim, recounted the terrifying moment reportedly saying, “I was waiting in line to buy bread when suddenly and without any prior warning seven to eight missiles fell,” an eyewitness, Mohammad Ibrahim, reportedly said adding, “There were seven to eight huge holes in the ground, full of killed people, body parts all over the place,” he said.

“It felt like the end of the world,” the survivor reportedly added.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that the airstrike successfully targeted and killed Ibrahim Biari, a top Hamas commander, reported CNN.

However, Hamas has denied that the commander was present in the refugee camp. In addition, it accused Israel of committing a "heinous crime" against innocent civilians, including children and women.

Survivor Mohammad Al Aswad also painted a grim picture of the brutal attack on the Gaza refugee camp by Israel.

He said. "Children were carrying other injured children and running, with grey dust filling the air. Bodies were hanging on the rubble, many of them unrecognized. Some were bleeding, and others were burnt."

The chaos after the air strikes was intense as families amid the dust searched for their loved ones, especially since many children were playing in the neighbourhood at the time when the strike hit the refugee camp.

The image that emerged from the scene was one of a massive crater amidst rubble and damaged buildings.

IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht defended the Israeli airstrike and accused Hamas of hiding behind human shields. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, Israel's bombardment of Gaza has claimed the lives of at least 8,485 people and left over 21,000 injured.

The world leaders are calling for an end to the violence that has been ensuing in Israel for weeks. The victims, survivors, and their families in Jabalya and throughout Gaza are bearing the burden of the war that is showing no signs of ending.