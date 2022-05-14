Top 10 news: G7 condemns India for stopping wheat export, Netflix to get cheaper and more

After India banned wheat exports, G7 nations condemned India's decision as German agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said it "would worsen the crisis". In other news, UAE elects its new president. Meanwhile, Amazon's Jeff Bezos has lashed out at Joe Biden over his tweet on inflation.

Click on the headlines to read more:

'Worsen the crisis': G7 condemns India's decision to ban wheat export

Wheat exports have plunged amid the Ukraine war as Kyiv being a principal wheat producer was no longer able to keep up its production. The minister added the issue will be addressed during the G7 summit in Germany next month when India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit.

Don't undermine sanctions against Russia: G7 to China

Amid the Ukraine war, G7 nations on Saturday urged the Chinese government "not to undermine sanctions" imposed on Russia and directed Belarus to stop "enabling" the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed elected UAE president. Here’s all you need to know

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, considered the de-facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, was elected as the new president of the oil-rich nation on Saturday after his half-brother and former ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin al-Nahyan passed away yesterday (May 13) at the age of 73.

Amazon's Bezos spars with Joe Biden over tweet on inflation

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos lashed at US President Joe Biden over the latter’s tweet about taxing the large corporations to bring down the inflation.

'Blackout challenge': Mother sues TikTok after 10-year-old daughter dies

A mother of a ten-year-old girl is suing Tiktok after she allegedly died trying to attempt the dangerous "blackout challenge". The girl was admitted in intensive care after she reportedly performed the "blackout challenge".

Fallout of ‘failed' Ukraine invasion? Putin sacks top military commander amid setbacks, say reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly suspended his top military commander even as other military generals are being sacked or arrested over the alleged “failed” war against Ukraine.

Peru: Protesters oppose law against sex education in schools

Thousands of students on Friday thronged streets of Lima, capital of Peru on Friday (May 13) to protest against law that aims to remove comprehensive sex education in schools. Organisers of the protests said that university groups, sex education activists, feminist collectives and other people were part of the rallies.

One in three Britishers thinks Queen Elizabeth should retire

A poll has shown that there is increase in the number of people in UK who think that the queen should retire rather than stay a monarch for life. The poll analysis was carried out by YouGov for Times Radio. The poll reportedly shows that one in three respondents thinks that the queen should retire.

Alert! Netflix to roll out cheaper plans with ads soon, here's what we know so far

Netflix is undoubtedly the king of the OTT market. The streaming giant, which has been ruling the market for years now, this year sent a shockwave around the world as it revealed that the company has lost more than 200,000 subscribers.

Reaching Thomas Cup final is like India making it to cricket World Cup final in 1983: Pullela Gopichand

Indian shuttlers created history in Thomas Cup 2022 on Friday (May 13) as Team India defeated Denmark 3-2 in the semi-final to enter their maiden final. HS Panny defeated Rasmus Gamke in the deciding fifth and final game to power India into the final of the prestigious tournament.