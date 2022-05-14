Fallout of ‘failed' Ukraine invasion? Putin sacks top military commander amid setbacks, say reports

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly suspended his top military commander even as other military generals are being sacked or arrested over the alleged “failed” war against Ukraine.

More than two months have passed since Putin launched a military assault against his neighbour Ukraine in a bid to overthrow the Volodymyr Zelensky regime.

The Russian leader claims that he wants to rid the Ukrainian people of the “Nazi regime”.

Despite commanding one of the world’s largest troops, Moscow has so far failed to seize the capital Kyiv as the battle drags on.

And the resultant fallout has been the axing of top Russian military commanders.

Oleksiy Arestovych, a veteran of military intelligence and one of President Zelensky's inner circle, on Wednesday claimed that General Valery Gerasimov – the chief of staff of the Russian army - has been suspended, the Daily Mail reported.

Arestovych, speaking to dissident Russian lawyer and politician Mark Feygin on YouTube, said, “According to preliminary information, Gerasimov has been de-facto suspended. They are deciding whether to give him time to fix things, or not.”

He added, “The commander of the first tank army of the western military district Lieutenant General Sergei Kisel has also been arrested and fired after the first tank army was defeated near Kharkiv.”

Though there is no official confirmation of the sacking, speculation about the purge of senior military commanders increased after Gen Gerasimov was nowhere to be seen on Russia’s Victory Day on May 9 – the anniversary commemorating Russia’s defeat of the Nazis in 1945.

Moreover, the reports of a Russian setback seem to have gained traction after their forces’ slow advancement towards Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian troops for eight years.

(With inputs from agencies)

