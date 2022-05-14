Amazon's Bezos slams US Prez Biden over his tweet on taxing rich corps to tame inflation

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos lashed at US President Joe Biden over the latter’s tweet about taxing the large corporations to bring down the inflation.

The strong retort from the billionaire came a day after Biden in his tweet suggested that the only way inflation could be tamed is by charging the large corporation.

“You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share,” Biden tweeted on early Saturday morning.

To which Bezos in a sly remark suggested that the tweet could be considered disinformation.

“The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead," Bezos said, referring to Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board that was announced in April.

"Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection," Bezos continued.

One of the major promises of Biden’s 2023 budget plan has been to tax the ultra-wealthy and cash-rich corporations.

Amazon, the company founded by Bezos, has long been accused of not paying its fair share of taxes. The company paid no federal income taxes in 2017 and 2018, according to reports.

Bezos has reportedly paid nothing in federal income taxes in 2007 and 2011.

Before Bezos, it was Tesla chief Elon Musk who had opposed Biden’s proposal to tax the top one-hundredth of one per cent (0.01 per cent) of American households worth over $100 million.

The White House estimates that the proposed tax would increase the revenue by $360 billion over ten years.

