Too many spiders: This bedroom infestation is what nightmares are made of

We bet nobody can expect the niceties of the world to invade their dreams, if lodged inside this bedroom in Australia.

A woman in Sydney -- by the name of Claudia Domrose -- found in her daughter's room what can only be described as too many spiders.

She shared the footage -- of the room infested with Tarantula spiders -- with her friend Peta Rogers, who sent the video viral after posting it on Twitter, local media reported.

“Are you moving out now? Shall we burn the house down?” Domrose joked with her daughter in the viral clip.

Their look is worse than their bite, per the Australian Museum, which recommends a cold pack to relieve pain and to “seek medical attention if symptoms persist.”

Domrose said they disappeared within a couple of days.

And the daughter did sleep in the bedroom, but away from where the infestation had occurred.