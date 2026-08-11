Following a summer marked by repeated intense heatwaves, French homebuyers and tenants are increasingly weighing heat resistance when searching for property, according to real estate professionals. Features like shutters, air conditioning, and protection from direct sunlight have moved up buyers' priority lists.
In Paris, this summer's high temperatures made top-floor apartments beneath the city's zinc-roofed Haussmann buildings especially uncomfortable. Joseph Denke, an estate agent with FredeLion in Paris, told news agency AFP that indoor heat on these upper floors can become nearly unbearable, and noted that buyers have grown wary of south-facing units and apartments without cross-ventilation. One prospective buyer, 30-year-old Camille Couturier, cited concerns about a studio with windows on only one side, noting that heatwaves now arrive as early as May or June and that he wants a home he can comfortably live in over the next decade or more, without being forced to leave due to heat.
Research from Pouget Consultants and IGNES found that roughly half of French homes function as heat traps. A separate June survey of 1,750 users of the classified platform Leboncoin found that 80% had experienced discomfort during extreme heat, and a third said they'd consider relocating if heatwaves intensified further. Leboncoin's marketing director, Sophie Bourg, told AFP that summer comfort has become a recognised factor in housing decisions nationally. France's national weather service has said summers are expected to keep getting hotter due to climate change, with the country facing its fifth heatwave of the season this week.
Buyers are now also asking about orientation, floor level, shading, nearby trees, and nighttime ventilation, according to Yann Jehanno of the Laforet agency network, who spoke to AFP. Some listings have reportedly struggled to sell due to heat concerns, such as one Paris apartment cited by agent Christian Tokoto that lacks windows on both sides. Air conditioning, once uncommon in France, is now seen as a strong selling point, particularly in buildings where installing units is difficult, according to PAP chief executive Laetitia Caron. While no mass relocation trend has emerged yet, Bourg said "climatic comfort" is now a genuinely new factor shaping where people choose to live, alongside traditional considerations like location and opportunity. Jehanno added that climate-related risks are making long-term mortgage planning more difficult for buyers.