Following a summer marked by repeated intense heatwaves, French homebuyers and tenants are increasingly weighing heat resistance when searching for property, according to real estate professionals. Features like shutters, air conditioning, and protection from direct sunlight have moved up buyers' priority lists.

In Paris, this summer's high temperatures made top-floor apartments beneath the city's zinc-roofed Haussmann buildings especially uncomfortable. Joseph Denke, an estate agent with FredeLion in Paris, told news agency AFP that indoor heat on these upper floors can become nearly unbearable, and noted that buyers have grown wary of south-facing units and apartments without cross-ventilation. One prospective buyer, 30-year-old Camille Couturier, cited concerns about a studio with windows on only one side, noting that heatwaves now arrive as early as May or June and that he wants a home he can comfortably live in over the next decade or more, without being forced to leave due to heat.

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Research from Pouget Consultants and IGNES found that roughly half of French homes function as heat traps. A separate June survey of 1,750 users of the classified platform Leboncoin found that 80% had experienced discomfort during extreme heat, and a third said they'd consider relocating if heatwaves intensified further. Leboncoin's marketing director, Sophie Bourg, told AFP that summer comfort has become a recognised factor in housing decisions nationally. France's national weather service has said summers are expected to keep getting hotter due to climate change, with the country facing its fifth heatwave of the season this week.