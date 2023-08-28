Tokyo's century-old Gingko trees face threat from redevelopment project, hundreds hold protest

A controversial real-estate development proposal has cast a shadow over the existence of Jingu Gaien Park, situated at the heart of Tokyo, the Associated Press news agency said. As per the report, Governor Yuriko Koike's already approved the plan earlier in the year. It is spearheaded by Mitsui Fudosan and aims to erect two towering skyscrapers, each soaring 200 meters (650 feet) into the skyline.

However, the main area of concern is that the project comes at the cost of trees in one of Tokyo's precious green spaces. It also includes demolishing and reconstructing a historic rugby venue and an adjoining baseball stadium, as per reports.

In order to raise their voice against the erection of the majestic 100-year-old ginkgo trees, a few hundred protestors gathered at the Jingu Gaien park on Sunday (August 27), an area that was allocated 100-years ago to honor Japan's Meiji Emperor.

A protestor Miho Nakashima was painted in green leaves and brown branches to mark her protest in Tokyo. AP quoting her reportedly said, "I'm a tree. Don't chop me down."

"I want to appreciate the existence of these trees. Sometimes I can feel some sounds inside," another protestor Takayuki Nakamura said.

Lawsuits

With lawsuits, mounting opposition, and fervent objection from conservationists, local residents, civic groups, and sports enthusiasts, the decade-long redevelopment project faces significant resistance. At the heart of the dispute are the 18 ginkgo trees facing the threat of being axed behind the rugby stadium.

The dispute only magnified by the historical significance attached to the place. Over the years, this issue has stirred significant controversy. Botanists warn of damage due to construction.

Famed Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami and composer-musician Ryuichi Sakamoto have also voiced their opposition. Sakamoto sent a letter to governor Koike criticising the plan.

