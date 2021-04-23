Tokyo Motor Show cancelled because of coronavirus pandemic

Japan's auto industry group said on Thursday that this year's Tokyo Motor Show has been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic. The motor show is being cancelled for the first time in its history.

The biennial car show -- one of Japan's biggest industrial events -- had been scheduled for the autumn, after the Tokyo Olympics take place this summer.

The last Tokyo Motor Show in 2019 drew around 1.3 million people, according to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA).

This year's event was cancelled because ""it is difficult to offer our main programme in a safe and secure environment", said JAMA chairman Akio Toyoda, also head of Toyota.

A surge in Covid-19 cases driven by more infectious variants is being witnessed. It is expected that a state of emergency will be imposed in major cities.

The pandemic is also playing havoc with the postponed 2020 Olympics, which are set to begin on July 23.

Sections of the public torch relay have been scrapped and several test events and qualifiers cancelled or postponed.

