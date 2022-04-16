To show solidarity, village in Spain renames itself to 'Ukraine'  

In solidarity with the citizens of the eastern European nation, a village has changed its name to 'Ukraine', a Reuters report said.

The peaceful white-walled village seems to be around 4,000 km (2,500 miles) away from the European country, Ukraine.

It is located in southern Spain and was earlier called 'Fuentes de Andalucia'.

At the village's entrance, one can see a sign at a roundabout saying its new name 'Ukraine'. The country's blue and yellow flag can also be seen painted alongside.

The village houses around 7,100 inhabitants and is located east of Seville.

The streets in the village have also been renamed the City of Odesa, Kyiv and Mariupol.

"The main objective is to raise awareness about the conflict in Ukraine but also about where countries are at war in current times," Francisco Martinez, a resident told Reuters.

Not just this, the villagers have also raised 3,500 euros ($3,780) in two days to come up with a refugee centre. It also wants to offer homes to around 25 refugees at the centre or with the families.

A 68-year-old pensioner Rafael Osuna told Reuters, "The people of Fuentes are very proud of what we are doing. As I live alone and have a big house, I have thought of taking in a Ukrainian couple for a while."

