To rescue cows, farmers use boats, jet skis as floods wreak havoc in Canada's British Columbia

In a unique development, several farmers and rescuers used boats and personal watercraft, such as jet skis, to rescue hundreds of cows stranded in the floodwaters in Canada’s province of British Columbia. The rescuers made strenuous efforts to tow cows to dry land.

Abbotsford Mayor Harry Braun, in a news conference on Wednesday, praised the rescue process. Braun said, "When I see calves that were underwater that they rescued and threw in the boat to save them, I mean, on one hand, it breaks my heart; on the other hand, I'm just so impressed with our farming community that they have come together to help each other."

On Tuesday night, residents in Abbotsford were told to evacuate after the imminent failure of a pump station, which prevents the Fraser River from overflowing onto the Fraser Valley.

Abbotsford is the largest town in Sumas Prairie and houses about three-quarters farmland, Mayor added. "The farmers have adapted to the situation and figuring out how to do things," Braun added.

(With inputs from agencies)