'To halt illegal action': US states sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

US President Joe Biden’s aggressive vaccine mandate has sparked a backlash from the Republicans. Various states in the US have filed a lawsuit against Biden's vaccine mandate as they have argued that the requirement violates federal law. These states include Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

The states have asked a federal judge to block Biden's mandate that requires all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19. They argue that the mandate violates federal procurement law.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, in a statement, said, "If the federal government attempts to unconstitutionally exert its will and force federal contractors to mandate vaccinations, the workforce and businesses could be decimated, further exacerbating the supply chain and workforce crises."

"The federal government should not be mandating vaccinations, and that's why we filed suit today – to halt this illegal, unconstitutional action.”

As a response, Biden has said that the vaccine mandate will help in curbing the spread of the virus. However, the Republicans nationwide have opposed the vaccination requirements. Also, they have threatened to bring similar legal challenges.

Biden’s plan mandates vaccinations for all federal employees and contractors and businesses with more than 100 employees.

Companies could face fines if they do not adhere to the directive. Earlier, Biden had said that ''we can and we will turn the tide of COVID-19.''

''It’ll take a lot of hard work and it’s going to take some time. Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated even though the vaccine is safe, effective and free,'' he added.