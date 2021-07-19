To cheer up children, window cleaners become ‘superheroes’ in Canada

In a heart-warming initiative, window cleaners turned into superheroes by donning different costumes while working to cheer up the kids being treated at a hospital in Canada.

The special efforts made by the cleaners have won several hearts on social media. It has also left many people emotional.

A few images and the story have been shared on Twitter by the hospital. It is now trending and is sure to fill hearts with happiness and faces with smiles.

In the tweet, the hospital thanked these workers for making the day special for the kids, who are undergoing treatments. “Our #healthcare heroes received some back-up today - #superheroes brought smiles to the faces of our youngest #patients. Staff from @EliteWindowC rappelled down the building to not only fight grime, but bring much needed fun & distraction to patients, family & staff,” the hospital tweeted.

Our #healthcare heroes received some back-up today - #superheroes brought smiles to the faces of our youngest #patients. Staff from @EliteWindowC rappelled down the building to not only fight grime, but bring much needed fun & distraction to patients, family & staff. #ygk pic.twitter.com/TLie1vccLx — KingstonHSC (@KingstonHSC) July 16, 2021 ×

Even after being shared a day ago, the post has already garnered more than 1,000 likes. The list of retweets and people following is growing by the minute.

Not just this, there are numerous comments from netizens, who are all praise for the workers. A Twitter user said, “Tears. Every. Single. Time.”

“Aww, these photos are always THE BEST,” said another user.