To check plastic pollution, bars, cafés ordered to serve tap water for free in France

In a law formulated to check plastic pollution, bars and cafés in France have been ordered to inform customers that a glass of tap water is free of charge.

Not just this, drinking fountains will become mandatory in all buildings, which are open to the public, such as nightclubs, homes.

The rule, which has come into force from January 1, said, “Food and beverage establishments are required to visibly indicate on their menu or on a display space the possibility for consumers to request free drinking water.”

According to an existing rule, the diners have the right to get free tap water, bread, napkins, salt and pepper, along with a meal in restaurants.

The rule, however, did not apply to bars and cafés earlier. At these places, the customers usually ask for a glass of water along with an espresso or an ice cream.

From January 1 this year, anyone can ask for a free glass of water at any bar, restaurant or café.

Especially in Paris, many restaurants charge a lot for mineral water. Tap water, which is also perfectly safe, can help you save some bucks.

