Titanic treasure: Passenger's letter up for auction in Uruguay
The letter written by Ramon Artagaveytia Gomez, a 71-year-old Uruguayan businessman, just days before the sinking, is set to be auctioned on June 30.
A fascinating piece of history is about to go under the hammer in Montevideo as an auction house announces the upcoming sale of a letter written by a Uruguayan passenger aboard the infamous Titanic. With bidding set to start at $16,440, this artefact offers a rare glimpse into the world of the ill-fated luxury liner, reported AFP.
More than a century after the Titanic sank, the intrigue surrounding its story remains alive. Currently, a frantic search is underway for a tourist submersible that vanished while en route to the North Atlantic. The submersible was on a mission to explore the remains of the Titanic, which lie nearly four kilometres below the surface.
Historic Titanic and Graf Spee items on sale
The year 1912 marked a significant turning point in maritime history when the Titanic, on its maiden voyage from England to New York, collided with an iceberg and sank, claiming the lives of more than 1,500 passengers and crew. Over seven decades later, in 1985, the wreckage of the Titanic was finally discovered.
Now, a letter written by Ramon Artagaveytia Gomez, a 71-year-old Uruguayan businessman, just days before the sinking, is set to be auctioned on June 30.
The two-page letter, sent from Queenstown, Ireland, serves as a testament to Gomez's awe of the opulent first-class surroundings aboard the ship, as he writes, "everything is new and rich." Adding to the historical significance, the letter includes a handwritten note from the recipient, proclaiming it to be the last letter written by Ramon.
Auction features Nazi battleship Graf Spee artefacts
In addition to the Titanic letter, the auction will showcase artefacts from another maritime tragedy: the Admiral Graf Spee, a notorious battleship associated with the Third Reich.
Following the Battle of the River Plate off the coast of Montevideo, the ship's captain, Hans Langsdorff, scuttled the vessel on December 17, 1939.
The auction items include a pair of battleship binoculars and a dress jacket worn by a crew member. These pieces offer a unique opportunity for collectors and history enthusiasts to own tangible remnants of this significant chapter in naval warfare.
As the auction date approaches, anticipation grows among collectors and Titanic enthusiasts worldwide. The bidding for the Titanic letter is expected to start between $20,550 and $34,250, according to the auction house, reported AFP.
Whether it's the tragic tale of the Titanic or the remnants of the Graf Spee, these artefacts serve as tangible connections to pivotal moments in history.
