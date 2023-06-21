Titanic treasure: Passenger's letter up for auction in Uruguay

A fascinating piece of history is about to go under the hammer in Montevideo as an auction house announces the upcoming sale of a letter written by a Uruguayan passenger aboard the infamous Titanic. With bidding set to start at $16,440, this artefact offers a rare glimpse into the world of the ill-fated luxury liner, reported AFP.

Hunt intensifies for missing submersible exploring Titanic wreck

More than a century after the Titanic sank, the intrigue surrounding its story remains alive. Currently, a frantic search is underway for a tourist submersible that vanished while en route to the North Atlantic. The submersible was on a mission to explore the remains of the Titanic, which lie nearly four kilometres below the surface.

Historic Titanic and Graf Spee items on sale

The year 1912 marked a significant turning point in maritime history when the Titanic, on its maiden voyage from England to New York, collided with an iceberg and sank, claiming the lives of more than 1,500 passengers and crew. Over seven decades later, in 1985, the wreckage of the Titanic was finally discovered.