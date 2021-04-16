'Tit-for-Tat': Russia to expel US diplomats, sanction officials

In a 'tit-for-tat' move over USA's decision of expelling 10 Russian diplomats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Russia will ask 10 US diplomats to leave the country.

"We will respond to this measure in a tit-for-tat manner. We will ask ten US diplomats in Russia to leave the country," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

He also said that President Vladimir Putin's top foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, had recommended that US envoy John Sullivan leave for Washington to conduct "serious consultations."

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden expelled 10 Russian diplomats from the country and also slapped economic sanctions on Russia. The US said that this action was taken as a retaliation for Kremlin's interference in US elections and other hostile activities including a massive cyber attack.

The White House on Thursday had said that US President Joe Biden's executive order on sanctions "sends a signal that the United States will impose costs in a strategic and economically impactful manner on Russia if it continues or escalates its destabilising international action".

Russia under pressure

Russia saw itself under increasing international pressure as France, Germany and Ukraine called on it to pull back troops from the Ukrainian border to reduce tension.

Also Read | US slaps sanctions on Russia, expels 10 diplomats over poll meddlling, cyber attack

Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky "shared concerns about the build-up of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and in the illegally annexed Crimea. They called for the reduction of these troop reinforcements in order to bring about a deescalation of the situation," said the German leader's spokesman in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)