Time to push for spike in global green cover on this International Day of Forests

Global warming has become a big concern around the world nowadays. Numerous protests have been held around the world recently to force governments to take concrete steps to fix the issue.

With time and rise in occurrence of several natural calamities, the need to increase the green cover globally has also been felt.

On this International Day of Forests, let’s learn about the significance of the day and theme for 2022.

Since 2013, the International Day of Forests has been celebrated on March 21. It was established on November 28, 2012 after a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution.

The day is observed to ‘celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests.’

On the day, several events are held by the United Nations Forum on Forests, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in association with many governments and organisations working in this field.

As celebrations are held under a specific theme every year, this year’s is ‘Forests and Sustainable production and consumption.’

Over 1.6 billion people are directly dependent on forests for food, medicines, shelter, energy, shelter, income, etc, as per a UN estimate.

(With inputs from agencies)