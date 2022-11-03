TikTok tells its European users that other countries including China can access their data  

Amid privacy concerns over Chinese access to user information on TikTok, the app recently in its statement made clear that the user data is accessible by employees outside Europe.

The social media app indirectly confirmed to the users that yes the data can be accessed by the employees in China.

However, the Chinese-owned app in its privacy statement said that staff members are permitted to access user info in order to make sure that the content is consistent and safe for the users. The head of privacy for Europe said that they permit employees from Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, the US, South Korea and others part of the corporate group to access TikTok info.

Earlier, privacy issues were raised by the US that China is accessing the info possessing a security threat.

However, TikTok's CEO, Shou Zi Chew in an open letter to Republican senators stated that international employees can only access a little information about the US that too with the permission of a US-based TikTok security team.

A Europe judgement stated that digital transfers between the EU and China are required for security-check.

The app's privacy policy update will take effect on December 2 and will be applicable to most European countries.

Fox in its statement stated that the privacy policy update stated that TikTok does not collect "precise location formation." However, it now read as "With your permission, we may also collect precise location information (such as GPS)."

(With inputs from agencies)

