TikTok rejects Malaysian allegations claiming it restricts pro-Palestinian content on platform

Short-form video hosting platform TikTok on Friday (Oct 27) rebuffed accusations by the Malaysian government that it was restricting content supporting the Palestinians, saying that the claim was "unfounded".

As per Reuters, a TikTok spokesperson in an email to the news agency rejected the claims and said that their firm is committed to safeguarding the community.

"The claim is unfounded. Our community guidelines apply equally to all content on TikTok, and we're committed to consistently enforcing our policies to protect our community," the spokesperson said.

Tech giant Meta responded saying there was "no truth" to the allegations levelled against the organisation by Kuala Lumpur and that it had no intention to suppress the voices of Palestinians on its platform.

Both Meta and TikTok designate Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that governs Gaza, a "dangerous organisation" and restrict content glorifying it.

Malaysia's communications regulator issues warning to Meta and TikTok

Malaysia's communications regulator on Thursday (Oct 26) issued a warning to tech giant Meta and TikTok over allegedly restricting pro-Palestinian content on their respective platforms.

Communications Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, took to his official X account and said that he would take a very firm approach if the social media firms fail to address this concern.

"If this issue is ignored, I will not hesitate to take a very firm approach and stance," the minister said in a post.

Fahmi further said that many parties had called on the government to take stern measures against social media platforms for allegedly blocking pro-Palestinian content.

"Our policies are designed to keep people safe on our apps while giving everyone a voice," the spokesperson said on Thursday as per news agency Reuters.

Fahmi said that his country had a right to freedom of speech regarding the Palestinian cause, further reiterating that the right would not be taken away.

