Tigers, lions test positive for COVID-19 in New York zoo

Five tigers and three lions at the Bronx zoo in New York have tested positive for COVID-19. The first tiger that tested positive earlier this month has now recovered.

The cats caught the infection from a staff member who was showing no symptoms at the time.

Preventive measures are now in place for the staff.

Two pet cats in New York have tested positive for coronavirus becoming the first pets in the United States to be infected. It once again raises concerns of human-to-animal transmission.

The cats live in separate areas of New York and showed mild respiratory symptoms.