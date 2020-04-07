Tiger with COVID-19 gets medicines, appears to be on the mend

The tiger that tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States at the Bronx Zoo appeared to heal on Monday, after doses of medication.

Along with Nadia, the 4-year-old Malayan tiger, six other big cats had also developed a dry cough.

"A little TLC by the keepers taking care of them, some anti-inflammatory medications helped," Paul Calle, chief veterinarian for the Wildlife Conservation Society's Bronx Zoo, told Reuters.

Some of the four tigers and three lions got antibiotics.

Nadia had stopped eating and was the only one tested because the zoo did not want to subject all the cats to anesthesia.

Later, swabs of her nose and throat and tracheal fluid from her lungs were sent to veterinary schools at Cornell University and the University of Illinois, which conducted animal COVID testing.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is believed to have spread from animals to humans, and a handful of animals have tested positive in Hong Kong too. But officials believe this is a unique case because Nadia became sick after exposure to an asymptomatic zoo employee.

