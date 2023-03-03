Three-year-old UK boy dresses up as Prince Harry for World Book Day

A three-year-old boy from the United Kingdom’s town of Redhill dressed up as Prince Harry for World Book Day and even posed with a poster of the cover of the latter’s autobiography ‘Spare’. The image which was initially posted on social media has since gone viral and even been featured on the UK chat show Loose Women on ITV. His mother, Melissa speaking about her three-year-old son named Ellis Wright, said that Spare was the only book he wanted to portray, reported BBC.

“He is obsessed with being a prince and he doesn't have a favourite book character because he can't read,” said Melissa. She added, “We've always gone all out for World Book Day, it's one of our favourite days, apart from Halloween. His photo was on Loose Women so he'll be ecstatic he was on the TV,” as per BBC. According to Wales Online, Melissa is a make-up artist and hair stylist and was able to dress Ellis as the Duke of Sussex by using hair spray and face paint to create ginger hair and a beard.

“He wore his own clothes and had a presentation board. He’s slightly strawberry blonde, so it was a bit of hairspray and face paint,” said Melissa as per BBC. After the make-up, Ellis repeatedly looked at himself in the mirror and said “My beard, I’m Prince Harry”, said his mother.

While World Book and Copyright Day is still a month away, the event the three-year-old was dressed up for is celebrated a month prior and is organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). World Book Day is a UK-based charity which is held on March 2 to promote reading for pleasure for young people, as per their website.

It also said how reading for pleasure is “the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success” despite their family circumstances and particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. According to reports, Prince Harry’s memoir Spare became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in the UK since the records began over two decades ago, a week after it was released on January 10.



