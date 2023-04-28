Three US soldiers killed after two Army helicopters crash in Alaska

The crash of two United States Army helicopters in Alaska on Thursday (April 27) killed at least three soldiers and injured one other, said the Army officials. The helicopters were said to be returning from a training flight in a remote area of Alaska when they collided mid-flight. The names of the soldiers killed are being withheld till their families can be notified.

According to the US Army, two soldiers were declared dead at the site near Healy, Alaska where the crash occurred, while the third died on the way to a hospital in Fairbanks. Meanwhile, another soldier is being treated at the hospital for his injuries.

“This is an incredible loss for these soldiers’ families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division,” said Major General Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division. He added, “Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them.”

Earlier on Thursday, US Army Alaska spokesperson, John Pennell said each of the AH-64 Apache helicopters was carrying two people at the time of the crash. The helicopters were from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks.

The site of the crash was located 400 kilometres north of Anchorage and the first responders were called soon after the two helicopters “collided in flight”. The names of the soldiers involved in the incident will be withheld until 24 hours after their families are informed, said the US Army.

The recent helicopter crash is the second such incident in less than a month. Earlier this year, in March, all nine troops on board were killed after two US Army helicopters crashed during a training mission in Kentucky. The incident involved the 101st Airborne Division and two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.

The incident on Thursday is also said to be the second one involving military helicopters in Alaska this year. In February, two US Army soldiers were injured after an Apache helicopter rolled after taking off from Talkeetna, Alaska. At the time, it was one of the four aircraft travelling to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage from Fort Wainwright.

Earlier this year, in February two Tennessee National Guardsmen were killed during a training flight in Alabama which also involved a US Army Blackhawk helicopter.

(With inputs from agencies)





