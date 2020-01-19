Three Scottish brothers break world record to row across the Atlantic Ocean

Three brothers from Edinburgh, Scotland called Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan MacLean have made three world records after rowing across the Atlantic Ocean in merely 35 days, nine hours and nine minutes.

The MacLean brothers are the first set of brothers to row any ocean, the fastest and the youngest trio to row across the Atlantic, reported BBC.

After 35 days, 9 hrs, 9 mins at sea they've done it! @broaratlantic have finished #TWAC2019 - Jamie even piped them in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



3 world records:

🏆Fastest trio to row the Atlantic

🏆Youngest trio to row the Atlantic

🏆First 3 brothers to row any ocean



The siblings had started their journey from La Gomera, which is in the Canary Islands on December 12 and rowed till Antigua.

The previous record was held by a trio who had rowed across the ocean in just 41 days.

They call themselves as ''Broar'' which is a combination of brother and oar.

They participated in the Talisker Whisky Challenge is called the ''world's toughest rowing race''.

They had to battle dehydration, seasickness, battery problems and fatigue to reach the Antigua.

They participated in the race for a good cause. They wanted to raise money for Children 1st and Feedback Madagascar, which are both charitable foundations.