Three gunmen injure seven, including six children, near Philadelphia school

A shooting was reported from a Philadelphia school on Thursday, with seven people sustaining gunshot injuries, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Six of those shot were children. The incident was reported from the James G. Blaine School in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section Thursday evening. A 31-year-old woman was among the victims and was shot twice. She is currently in stable condition.

Six of those shot, including five children, were taken to area hospitals. The seventh person to be shot was a 17-year-old boy. A bullet seem to have grazed by him and he was also sent to a local hospital. Others injured in the shooting include a two-year-old girl, her 31-year-old mother, two 16-year-old boys, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy.

Philadelphia Police are searching for three gunmen linked to the incident that happened around 6 pm. All of them were standing at the intersection of 31st and Norris streets when a car pulled up next to them and three men with guns stepped out and started firing.

"There were some people inside of a vehicle, some people on the sidewalk, when the shooters approached," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "We don't believe that all of the victims at this point were intended targets."

Later Thursday, the police released surveillance photos and description of the gunmen.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner Outlaw expressed anger at the fact that "our shooters are getting younger and younger. Our victims are getting younger and younger. And they have guns".

"If you know that this young person has a gun, of course it's illegal, in your home, you can report that. You can do that anonymously. You can call 911, whatever it is. But we have to get the guns out of the hands of these young people. Be nosy. Know what your young people are doing."



