Three found dead in Albuquerque shooting and stabbing incident

Three people were found dead in Albuquerque by an off-duty state parks law enforcement officer who first saw a person lying in the street Thursday. The police later found two people dead of gunshot wounds inside a home after following a trail of blood. The person in the street was apparently stabbed to death, Albuquerque police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said.

The identities of the three victims has not been revealed. The police also found another man locked in a room who is reportedly not a suspect in the matter. The detectives talked to the man in question who it is unclear, whether or not, sustained any injuries. The police are trying to know if those killed were related.

Neighbours say that they heard the sound of gunshots earlier that morning. A toddler was also seen at the scene of the crime being carried by a first responder, although it isn't clear if the child was present inside the house at the time of the crime or not.

Search warrants for the home and the vehicles in the garage have been procured to try to determine what happened, Gallegos said. Investigators believe the incident is an isolated case and may have been limited to the household in Albuquerque's North Valley.

“There’s a lot of moving pieces with this. They’re investigating a lot of different possibilities,” Gallegos said. “We do not think there is an offender outstanding, but this is early in the investigation, and a firearm was found on scene, so that’s why investigators believe no one is outstanding in terms of a shooter.”

(With inputs from agencies)

