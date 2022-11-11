Three Americans die due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico  

Three friends from America, two men and a woman, were found dead in their Airbnb apartment in a city in Mexico. The authorities confirmed that they died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to reports, Kandace Florence, Jordan Marshall and Courtez Hall were staying at a rental in a residential complex in La Rosita when they were found dead on October 30. All of them were in town for the Day of the Dead festivities.

The officials found an intense gas smell in the apartment, following which they concluded that the three were poisoned by gas inhalation.

A spokesperson for the attorney general's office told ABC News that the smell was coming from a defunct gas boiler in the apartment, which released carbon monoxide—a colourless and odourless gas.

The spokesperson said that one of the victims was found in the shower, which led the authorities to believe that it could have activated the boiler.

Commenting on the tragedy, an Airbnb spokesperson told the news outlet, “This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones as they face this heavy loss."

"Our priority now is to provide support to those affected while the authorities investigate what happened and we are available to cooperate with the investigation in any way we can."

The US Embassy in Mexico said that it is in contact with the families of the deceased.

"We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance," it said in a statement earlier this week.

"Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time."

The latest death comes a month after another American died from carbon monoxide poisoning while staying in a vacation rental in Mexico City.

(With inputs from agencies)

