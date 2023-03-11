Thousands take to streets in anti-government protest in Prague

Thousands of protesters took to streets of Prague on Saturday to protest against the Czech government over high inflation and country's military support to Ukraine. The Czech Republic has been battling record inflation for a year. The inflation has mainly been caused because of spike in energy prices due to war in Ukraine.

In February, annual inflation in the EU and NATO member state of 10.5 million people reached 16.7 percent.

Saturday's "Czechia against poverty" rally was organised by a new political party.

"We have gathered here today to take a stand against this poverty," Jindrich Rajchl, a lawyer leading the non-parliamentary PRO party, told the crowd in central Wenceslas Square.

The protesters demanded a resignation from centre-right government led by Petr Fiala, while Rajchl said he wanted leaders who "care about the interests of Czech citizens first".

Critics accuse Fiala's government of caring more about Ukraine with substantial military and humanitarian aid sent to the war-torn country since the invasion started in February 2022.

Protesters also slammed NATO, with Czech media reporting a protester with a loudspeaker called on the crowd to tear down a Ukrainian flag from the National Museum building at the top of Wenceslas Square.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.