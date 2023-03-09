Thousands of protesters rally against 'foreign agent' bill in Georgia

The police in Georgia fired tear gas and water cannon at the thousands of protesters, forcing them to disperse, as they demonstrated on Wednesday against the planned "foreign agent" law which is similar to the Russian legislation which was used to silence critics.

Huge crowds of protesters gathered in front of Georgia's parliament building in Tbilisi, waving EU and Georgian flags, and chanting slogans like "no to the Russian law".

The protesters have been raising their demand that the bill on "transparency of foreign funding” be dropped by the authorities, which according to the critics is similar to the Russian law that forced the dissenting groups and media to shut down.

Protester Elene Ksovreli, aged 16, said that Georgians do not want their future to be threatened.

"We will not allow them to make Russia define our future. We, young people, are here to protect our everything,” she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, protesters marched down the main thoroughfare of Tbilisi, holding a banner which read "Women against total control", to mark International Women's Day.

US appeals govt to show “restraint”, Zelensky calls for Georgia's "democratic success"

"We want Europe! We want the West," said Tamuna Kirkhvadze, who is a 37-year-old economist. "We want a bright future for our children and us,” she added.

Responding to the escalating protests, Washington appealed to the Georgia government to show "restraint" and allow people to stage peaceful protests.

"We urge the government of Georgia to respect the freedom of peaceful assembly and peaceful protests," said State Department spokesman Ned Price, appealing for "restraint" on all sides.

WATCH | Thousands protest in Tbilisi against controversial Georgian 'foreign agents' law

"We are standing with the people of Georgia and the aspirations that they have. The bill jeopardises Georgia's Euro-Atlantic future," he said.

"We are concerned that the passage of this type of legislation would have consequences for our ability to continue to be the strategic partner that we have sought to be for Georgia and the people of Georgia over the course of decades," Price said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hoped for "democratic success" in "friendly Georgia".

"There is no Ukrainian who would not wish success to our friendly Georgia. Democratic success. European success," said Zelensky in his evening address to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies)

