Thousands of mink dead from COVID-19 outbreaks in US

Thousands of mink have died at fur farms in Utah and Wisconsin of the United States after a series of coronavirus outbreaks. Over 12,000 mink have recently died from the virus, prompting dozens of farms to enter into quarantines.

After first contracting the virus in August, nearly 10,000 mink have died in Utah fur farms. Initial research shows the virus was transmitted from humans to animals. The opposite has so far not been observed.

On Friday, the spokesperson at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, told CNN 2,000 mink have died from the coronavirus at a Wisconsin farm as well.

Three workers there had recovered from the virus after displaying "mild to moderate clinical signs.

Wisconsin is the largest fur-producing state in the US.

The USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in dozens of other animals, including dozens of dogs, cats, a lion, and a tiger.

The cluster of cases in Utah has spread to nine farms, but Taylor warns that "we're still in the middle of the outbreak."

Each farm is under quarantine with only essential workers permitted on site.

The pelts from most of the mink that have died from the virus have been either contained and buried or incinerated.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) said they are not aware of how many mink total are infected in Utah. Testing all of them is "not feasible" due to the large number of mink in the state.

Other cases have been detected in the Netherlands, Spain and Denmark, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

According to Reuters, officials in both Spain and the Netherlands killed thousands of mink earlier this year due to fears that they could spread coronavirus to humans.

Younger mink are less likely to contract the virus, and most deaths occur among older mink, ages 1 to 4 years old. They appear to suffer similar symptoms to humans.