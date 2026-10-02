/Thousands left stranded in UAE after Tel Aviv's El Al flights lose landing clearance

Israel’s flagship airline El Al has cancelled planned repatriation flights from Dubai after the United Arab Emirates withdrew landing approval for the services, leaving Israeli citizens stranded in the UAE facing further uncertainty over their return. The flights had been scheduled to bring Israeli passengers back from Dubai amid ongoing travel disruptions. In an advisory on its digital platform, El Al said, “Due to the cancellation of approval for Israeli companies to land in Dubai, as was reported by the authorities in Israel, we are forced to cancel, at this stage, our rescue flights (LY974-1, LY972) for tomorrow, Friday, October 2.”

Overnight reports said the UAE had revoked the landing clearance. Israel’s Transportation Ministry had initially indicated that delays were expected but that the flights would still operate, according to The Times of Israel. El Al said scheduled services for the following week remained on its timetable, although all seats on those flights had already been booked.

More than 10,000 Israelis are reportedly stranded in Dubai and other destinations after travel disruptions left them unable to return to Israel through the UAE, according to the Jerusalem Post. The cancellation followed extended discussions between senior Israeli officials and Emirati authorities over landing permissions for Israeli airlines. Those talks failed to produce final agreements and approvals, according to The Times of Israel.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Flydubai cockpit attack adds to travel disruption

The cancellation comes as authorities continue to release details of a September 30 security incident involving a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. According to reports, the Omani co-pilot stabbed the captain in an apparent attempt to take control of the aircraft, triggering a steep descent. The aircraft reportedly lost about 16,000 feet in two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar resisted the attacker. Members of the cabin crew and passengers subsequently entered the cockpit and helped restrain the co-pilot, allowing the flight crew to regain control.

The aircraft later made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CBS News that the incident occurred as the aircraft was approaching Israeli airspace. According to Netanyahu, Machchhar managed to fend off the co-pilot and open the cockpit door, while two off-duty pilots travelling as passengers took control of the aircraft and landed safely in Tabuk.

The co-pilot’s identity has not been publicly released. An Omani official told CBS News that the alleged attacker was born in Oman and is an Omani citizen, although Muscat has not publicly confirmed those details. Netanyahu separately told Fox News that crew members used earphone cords and plastic restraints to restrain the attacker. David Mencer, a spokesperson for the Israeli prime minister, also told Fox News’ The Story that Netanyahu had received a detailed account from a passenger who entered the cockpit alongside flight attendants. “That pilot wasn't sitting in the pilot's chair,” Mencer said. “He was standing over the controls. He was using his feet to destroy the controls of the aircraft while he was attacking that Indian pilot.” Mencer added, “His objective was to bring down that airplane.”