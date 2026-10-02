/Indian Capt Smit Machchhar ‘chanted Hanuman Chalisa’ during Flydubai attack: ‘Was fighting for my life’

Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, who has become a “hero” for thwarting a hijack attempt on a Flydubai flight and saving 180 lives, said that he was reciting Hanuman Chalisa during the cockpit attack. Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, who tried to hijack the aircraft with the intention of crashing it. However, he resisted the attack and bravely fought back. Despite being severely injured, the captain managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to rush in and overpower the attacker. His courageous actions have been praised by everyone across the world.

While speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Oct 2), Machchhar revealed he was chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, a Hindu devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman, during the attack.

“Whenever I feel pain, I just chant Hanuman Chalisa. At that time, too, I was only chanting Hanuman Chalisa. And I know that God is with me,” Machchhar told PM Modi.

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‘Was fighting for my life’

He described how he resisted the Omani pilot’s attack in the cockpit while being severely injured. He said he was “fighting for my life” after suffering multiple wounds. However, when he realised that the aircraft was going down, he had to act.

“At that moment Sir, I was fighting for my life,” Machchhar said.

He added that his 17 years of flying experience, including 11 years as a captain, helped him to understand what was happening to the plane even after he had fallen down due to injuries. “I know even with my eyes closed that what is happening in the plane,” he said.

Machchhar said that once he realised the aircraft was descending, he made one final effort to reach the cockpit door. “When I had fallen down, then I felt that the aircraft was going down. And I knew that if Smit does this last push, the door is just there,” he said.

Machchhar told Modi that although he was fighting to save himself, he also knew he had a responsibility towards everyone aboard the aircraft. “I was doing it for my life. But at the same time, I knew that I could not let them all die,” he said.

Praising Machchhar, PM Modi said, “See, the whole country is praying for you. People are chanting Mahamrityunjaya Mantra for you everywhere. Your courage, your patience, and your wit...I mean, within a fraction of a second, you made a decision and saved so many lives. The entire country can proudly say that we Indians are not people who take lives, we are people who save lives. You got such a big wound on your body, you were fighting a battle for life and death at that time. Even then, you didn’t care about your life, you cared about the lives of all the passengers. And most importantly, you increased the respect of 140 crore countrymen, and that is why I feel proud.”

Machchhar becomes emotional while talking to PM Modi

Machchhar also became emotional during the interaction and said, “I have not thought even for a moment that I will be able to talk to you ever. I never thought”

“You are my biggest idol. I feel proud of the way you are encouraging me today. I had so many injuries, but I told myself I have to get up and act. At the time, I told pushed myself to open the cockpit door,” he said.

The captain underwent surgery after an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. He was later airlifted to a UAE hospital for advanced medical care.