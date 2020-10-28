'Those scoundrels': Erdogan vows 'all legal and diplomatic' action against Charlie Hebdo amid anti-Macron wave

Turkey President Erdogan said his country will take "all legal and diplomatic" action against Charlie Hebdo after the French satirical weekly published a caricature of the Turkish president.

Watch:

"Our battle against these rude, ill-intentioned and insulting steps will continue until the end," Turkey's president said in a statement.

Also Read: Amid anti-Macron row, China's state-run CCTV shows Prophet Muhammad's portrait in TV show

Erdogan slammed the French president saying Muslims around the world have taken up the issue with Macron.

The Turkish president called those working at Charlie Hebdo "scoundrels" for mocking him in a front-page cartoon.

"I don't need to say anything to those scoundrels who insult my beloved prophet on such a scale," Erdogan said, adding that it was "disgusting attack".

However, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said that his country "will never renounce its principles and values" while adding that it will not give in to "destabilisation and intimidation attempts".

According to reports, Turkish prosecutors have already launched an investigation into Charlie Hebdo's executives as relations between France and Turkey nosedived amid the row over Erdogan's caricature.

Erdogan had earlier said Macron needed a mental "health check" as he called for a boycott of French products.