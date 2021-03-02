This year's Nobel Peace Prize candidates are third highest ever

There are a whopping 329 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021, the third-highest ever, according to the organiser of the prestigious award.

The candidates include 234 individuals and 95 organisations, The Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Monday.

This year's number is up from 317 in 2020. The current record of 376 candidates was reached in 2016.

Any persons who are qualified to nominate can submit candidates. They include members of national assemblies and national governments, members of The International Court of Justice, university professors, directors of peace research institutes and foreign policy institutes, and persons who have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in the past.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is composed of five members appointed by the Storting (Norwegian parliament). The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, Norway, not in Stockholm, Sweden, where the Nobel Prizes in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature and the Economics Prize are awarded.

According to media reports, this year's nominees include the World Health Organization; Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya; Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny; the Black Lives Matter movement; former White House adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy Avi Berkowitz, who negotiated peace agreements between Israel and Arab countries.

World Food Programme, a United Nations Agency, won the Peace Nobel in 2020.

(With agency inputs)

