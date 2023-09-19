This time, Biden takes 'age' bull by its horns. Here's what he said

US President Joe Biden often finds himself facing comments hurled at him over his age from Republicans. US premiere this time tackled the age questions he reels under all the time in a quite straightforward manner. Biden, during a fundraiser at a Broadway theatre in New York, while taking the bull by its horns said, "A lot of people seem focused on my age."

"I get it believe me, I know it more than anyone," he said, this time in a straightforward manner without pulling puns.

He added, "I'm running because democracy is at stake, because in 2024 democracy is on the ballot once again. And let there be no question: Donald Trump and his MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy."

The Democrat, who is once again running for the Presidential elections, said firmly that is not someone who will "bow down" to "dictators" and that Trump does it to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump mocks Biden for being 'incompetent'

His comments came after the United States former President Donald Trump took a jibe at Biden, who is the oldest president of America.

Trump called Biden “not too old" for a second term in the White House. The comments first appeared to be lending support to Biden, but Trump quickly took a U-turn. "I think he's incompetent," Trump quipped.

"Some of the greatest world leaders have been in their 80s. I'm not anywhere very near 80, by the way. And Biden's not too old. But I think he's incompetent, and that's a bigger problem,” Trump said in a conversation with NBC.

Opinion polls

Biden's popularity has shrunken among Americans. According to opinion polls, Americans have expressed their wariness over Biden's age. It is one such topic that young Republican leaders are cashing on. The age gap between Trump and Biden is less. Trump is 78 and Biden, at the time of the elections, will be 82.

Americans have been more worried about the age of Biden. One survey showed that three in four people have raised doubt regarding his ability to run a second term.