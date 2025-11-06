/THIS six-letter word was Louvre’s security password – How Paris heist was a ‘deafening wake-up call’

A new revelation has surfaced in the brazen $102 million heist that took place at the Louvre Museum in Paris last month. Reportedly, the world-famous museum’s video surveillance system password was just a simple six-letter word – ‘LOUVRE’. The new development came after the security measures of the museum, which is home to priceless French imperial jewels, came under scrutiny following the high-profile theft that took place in broad daylight.

France’s highest audit institution, the Court of Auditors, on Thursday (Nov 6) said that the heist was a “deafening wake-up call” for museum security, adding that the upgrades to security at the Louvre have been moving at a “woefully inadequate pace”.

ABC News, citing a museum employee with knowledge of the system, reported that the security password for the world’s most renowned museum was just ‘LOUVRE’. The revelation has baffled the internet, with some social media users expressing their shocked reactions and others making memes about it.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Last week, Paris’ top prosecutor said that some small-time criminals were believed to be behind the brazen theft. Despite multiple arrests, including the prime suspect, none of the stolen items have been recovered so far.

The thieves used a truck with an extendable ladder below the museum’s Apollo Gallery, which houses the French crown jewels. They broke into a window and used angle grinders to cut into glass display booths containing the treasures. The four thieves managed to flee with eight jewels in just seven minutes.

Social media reacts

Social media users flooded with reactions, while some expressed shock, others laughed and joked about it. Billionaire Elon Musk also reacted to the news, writing “wow” on X.