This new app can genuinely help you drop out of a Zoom meeting

Can’t stand being in another Zoom meeting? Here's some good news for you.

A developer has now created the Zoom Escaper, a tool that will play sounds so unbearable on your Zoom call that other people will want you to get off the line.

The application provides a library of annoying sounds to use as a get-out-of-Zoom-free-card. It can replicate the sound of a bad connection, or more customarily frustrating sounds -- annoying everyone on the video call who can no longer understand you.

Zoom Escaper’s website says the service “allows you to self-sabotage your audio stream, making your presence unbearable to others.”

All the annoying sounds have the same outcome – that is, to trigger everyone on the call to find you so irritating that they tell you to leave, or allowing you to bow out gracefully – for the benefit of everyone else.

Also read | Meet Buckwheat, the donkey you can hire to crash Zoom meetings

Zoom Escaper is free software, and the source code is available on GitHub. Users must first download and install the VB-Cable app, then grant the Zoom Escaper website microphone access and set the “VB-Cable” as the output device. They can then go to Zoom settings and set the “VB-Cable” app as the default microphone and start applying the settings from the Zoom Escaper website.

Users can reset their microphone settings on Zoom back to set their computer’s microphone as default to turn the effects off.