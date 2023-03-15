THIS Japanese 'No-show' YouTuber turned MP has been expelled from parliament. Know why

For the first time ever in 70 years, a Japanese lawmaker has been expelled from the country's parliament after he never attended any session of it. Yoshikazu Higashitani, a celebrity gossip YouTuber turned MP has found himself in an unlikely position after he remained missing from the House of Councillors for over seven months.

According to local media reports, Higashitani's expulsion is set to be formalised next week. The parliament's discipline committee, acting on the behest of Higashitani's Senate colleagues brought in the motion and had it passed.

Known popularly as GaaSyy on YouTube, experts said Higashitani appeared more interested in celebrity gossip videos than working for the people who elected and sent him to the parliament.

“The committee has reached this conclusion after discussing the matter in consideration of the significance of the democratic electoral process,” Muneo Suzuki, head of the chamber’s disciplinary committee told the reporters. “GaaSyy doesn’t understand the foundations of democracy, which is based on laws and rules.”

Higashitani, nicknamed 'No-show MP' was elected to the upper house of the parliament in July last year and belonged to a fringe party named Seijika Joshi 48, or "Politician Girls 48". Unlike most political parties, Seijika-joshi-48 is a single-issue party; meaning it only calls for reforms to Japan's public broadcaster.

Moreover, Higashitani is one of the two lawmakers from the party to have been elected to the parliament. The other has attended the parliamentary sessions.

51-year-old Higashitani was staying in Dubai all this while and feared that he may be arrested if he set foot in Japan. Higashitani is reportedly facing questioning over an alleged defamation case.

Expelling a sitting lawmaker is seen as the most severe punishment that a lawmaker can receive. The precedent has been set only two times since 1950 but this is the first instance when an MP has been expelled due to continued absence.

While lawmakers are immune from arrest during parliamentary sessions, once Higashitani formally loses his position, he may not have the same right.

(With inputs from agencies)