This Italian village is paying you to stay there

We all crave a getaway. It has become all the more important in times of coronavirus pandemic. Everyone is craving an escape from the monotonous, gloomy days. Not all of us are wealthy enough to take the vacation of our dreams but if a picturesque Italian town is willing to pay you to move there, it sounds like a good deal right?

Well here's what's on offer.

Santo Stefano di Sessanio, a walled medieval village in Italy is offering people money to move there. The town council will pay you a monthly fee for three years, or make a lump sum payment.

The village is two hours away from Rome. The famed Adriatic coast is on a 90-minute drive. You will be given a place to stay at a nominal rent.

The village is situated in Gran Sasso e Monti della Laga national park so picturesque views of mountains and green valleys are sure to greet you through windows whenever you peer out.

In return for all this, the city council only expects that you start a business there.

The council is willing to pay monthly fees or upto USD 9500 per year for three years. Alternately, the council will make a lump-sum payment of USD 24,000

Town council will accept your application only if you are 18 to 40 years old. The only catch is that one needs to be a resident of Italy or have legal ability to become one.

The village of Santo Stefano has a population of 115. Authorities are taking action to ensure that the population doesn't fall any lower. About half of the residents are pensioners.

Despite all the conditions, there have been more than thousand applications to move to Santo Stefano.