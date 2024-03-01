'This is for Gaza': Pro-Palestinian George Galloway after winning UK's Rochdale by-election

George Galloway, known for his condemnation of the ongoing Gaza war and harsh comments against Israel, has secured a victory in the UK's Rochdale by-election, marking his return to Westminster. In the crucial elections, Galloway from Workers’ Party of Britain, clinched 12,335 votes, representing a 37.6 percent turnout in Rochdale.

The pro-Palestinian leader's support by Labour party was withdrawn after he made controversial remarks against Israel. Galloway secured a substantial lead of almost 6,000 votes, signaling what he described as the start of a grassroots "movement".

The by-election, triggered by the passing of former Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd, offered Galloway his fourth term in parliament and a platform to challenge Labour's position on the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

In his victory speech, Galloway directed a message to Keir Starmer, stating, "Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza." “You have paid and you will pay a high price for the role you have played . . . covering for the catastrophe presently going on in occupied Palestine," he said adding, "Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak are two cheeks of the same backside and they both got well and truly spanked tonight here in Rochdale."

Labour party's controversial candidate

Labour's initially selected candidate Azhar Ali also faced controversy over remarks regarding Israel's actions in Gaza. According to him, the Jewish nation wanted to invade Gaza and in order to achieve that objective the country allowed Hamas militant group to attack Israel on the fateful day of October 7 last year.

This controversy prompted Labour to retract its support for Ali.

“We understand that these are highly unusual circumstances, but it is vital that any candidate put forward by Labour fully represents its aims and values,” the party said in a statement.

However, he continued to remain on the ballot because by the time nominations had closed. Ali garnered only 2,402 votes, finishing fourth.