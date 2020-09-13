This fashion brand is releasing a coronavirus face shield with golden studs

There seems to be no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic. And this implies face coverings -- of all kinds -- are here to stay.

Fashion brand Louis Vuitton has taken upon itself to make the mask and shield wearing business a little, if not much, stylish.

Louis Vuitton is set to release a luxury face shield that's designed to be "both stylish and protective," the French fashion house said in a statement.

The "eye-catching" LV Shield transitions from clear to dark in sunlight, protecting wearers from the sun. It also features golden studs engraved with Louis Vuitton's brand name and an elastic, monogrammed headband. The visor can also be worn upward as a classic peaked cap, according to the label.

The face shield will be sold online and at select Louis Vuitton stores starting on October 30. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Louis Vuitton joined the global effort to make personal protective equipment to support health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic in April.