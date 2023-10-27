This 5-star luxury hotel in China provides bed and breakfast service for homeless cats

A unique five-star hotel in Guangdong province, southeastern China, is making waves with an extraordinary bed and breakfast service for stray cats while also letting guests with small pets check into the place, media reports said. The stray cats, in this heartwarming gesture, were reportedly seen sharing the lobby space in a video reportedly recorded by an unidentified woman.

This unnamed five-star hotel is doing more than just providing shelter to these homeless felines. They generously offer food and water to these cats in their lobby, creating a welcoming environment for both stray and guest pets.

Pets under 10kg are welcomed

Not stopping at stray cats, the hotel is also rolling out the red carpet to its human guests. Visitors with pets weighing less than 10kg can check in without a hassle. A video captured by an unidentified woman showed the hotel's mini cat shelter, complete with two bowls and a plush bed. It is right at the hotel's main entrance.

Two of the cats have been nick-named Dahuang and Xiaohuang. The woman who filmed the video reportedly asked, “Aren’t you worried about disturbing other hotel guests?”

Upon this one staff member replied, “No, they will usually run when they see people coming." The staff member said Dahuang enjoys being around people.

When the woman asked what if the visitors complained about the presence of felines, the staff member responded, “Not at all. What is there to complain about? Haha."

As per reports, this service was started a couple of years ago and since then no complaints have been raised. “As long as guests don’t go near the animals, they will be fine,” the member of staff explained.

Animal lovers react online

This kind gesture by the hotel has since captured the attention of animal lovers online and received a lot of admiration. “Big love,” said one while another asked the name of the hotel saying, "Next time I will definitely choose this one."

“It’s rare to see such pet-loving hotels. How wonderful!” a person wrote. “I agree. The hotel is so sweet,” another netizen said.

This isn't the first time someone in mainland China has embraced a pet-loving culture.

Earlier this year, a woman in eastern China gained widespread acclaim for her "canteen" for 17 stray cats, demonstrating the power of compassion for animals.

Watch | Lithuania mulls to reform controversial 'anti-gay' law × In a similar vein, in July last year, a video went viral of a woman in southern China carrying her 13-year-old Samoyed dog up the stairs, showcasing the lengths people go to to care for their beloved pets.